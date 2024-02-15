DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.700-9.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DaVita also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.70-9.80 EPS.

DaVita Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $4.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.35. 435,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,784. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.18. DaVita has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $128.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

