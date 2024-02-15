DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.70-9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.82. DaVita also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.700-9.800 EPS.

DaVita Trading Down 3.0 %

DVA stock traded down $3.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.73. 408,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,867. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.18. DaVita has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DaVita from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DaVita by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

