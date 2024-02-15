DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.16% of CME Group worth $117,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in CME Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,703 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 104.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 286,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,002,000 after acquiring an additional 146,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 544.7% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.22.

CME Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CME traded down $3.69 on Thursday, reaching $211.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,175. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

