DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 441,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,523 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $90,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,452 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.89. 114,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $278.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.79 and its 200-day moving average is $222.31.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

