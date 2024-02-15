DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,429,840 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 806.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,607,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429,840 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MetLife were worth $100,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,515,000 after acquiring an additional 578,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MetLife by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after acquiring an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 118.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,449 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in MetLife by 6.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after acquiring an additional 436,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,205,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MET traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $69.36. 709,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,511. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

