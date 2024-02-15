DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,251 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.14% of Cadence Design Systems worth $91,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 272,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total transaction of $449,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,924,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total transaction of $449,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,924,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

CDNS traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $298.22. 419,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,792. The stock has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.30 and a 1-year high of $315.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.81%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

