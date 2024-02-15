DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.34% of Tractor Supply worth $74,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO traded up $2.99 on Thursday, hitting $238.48. 153,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,671. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

