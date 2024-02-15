DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.64% of J. M. Smucker worth $80,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.1 %

SJM traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.34. The stock had a trading volume of 231,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,476. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2,088.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.38.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

