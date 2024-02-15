DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $115.01 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,021 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.44% of ANSYS worth $115,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $330.06. 66,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,924. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

