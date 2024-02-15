DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $119.43 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 296,509 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.43% of Quanta Services worth $119,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. First National Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 426,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,780,000 after buying an additional 68,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.27.

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.99. 100,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,755. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.78 and its 200 day moving average is $194.40. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.33 and a 52 week high of $219.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

