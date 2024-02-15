DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $66.18 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,396 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.38% of Iron Mountain worth $66,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.49. 151,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.53. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $20,175,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,083. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

