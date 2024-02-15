DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $72.92 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.20% of Biogen worth $72,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,781,000 after acquiring an additional 300,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,725,000 after acquiring an additional 233,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,012,000 after purchasing an additional 224,668 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $222.18. The company had a trading volume of 433,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,936. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.07 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.44.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

