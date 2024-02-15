DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,713,286 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 114,617 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $79,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.69. 10,638,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,725,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $79.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Nomura lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.70.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

