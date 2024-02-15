DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 977,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,850 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DexCom were worth $93,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.27. 489,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,404,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,098 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

