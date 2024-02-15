DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,698 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.20% of Cummins worth $64,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CMI traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $262.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.60 and a 200-day moving average of $233.31. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

