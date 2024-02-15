DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.29% of Rockwell Automation worth $94,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.62. The company had a trading volume of 280,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,320. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.39 and a 200 day moving average of $288.86. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,587 shares of company stock worth $2,948,628. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

