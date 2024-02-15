DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,657 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $112,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.45.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.42. The stock had a trading volume of 69,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.43 and a 200 day moving average of $142.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

