DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 30,951 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,848,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,951 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 1.07% of Cognex worth $78,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,443. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.49. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

