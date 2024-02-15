DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,902 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $69,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $3.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $912.02. 210,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,106. The business’s fifty day moving average is $795.56 and its 200 day moving average is $707.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $928.97.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,714 shares of company stock valued at $20,871,781. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

