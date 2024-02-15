Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Trading Down 20%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 265,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 289,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Delta 9 Cannabis had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 256.71%. The business had revenue of C$18.44 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

