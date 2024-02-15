Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after buying an additional 282,292 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,228 shares of company stock valued at $22,985,851 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $81.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.88. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

