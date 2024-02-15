Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Southern were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.83.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

