Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $106,000 Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after buying an additional 463,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after buying an additional 1,160,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after buying an additional 1,613,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $234,732,000 after buying an additional 151,319 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,719,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $214,755,000 after acquiring an additional 344,059 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $160,623.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,941,871.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,785 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.