Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $149,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Corteva were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Corteva by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,916,000 after acquiring an additional 261,656 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Corteva by 29.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corteva by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after acquiring an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $64.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

