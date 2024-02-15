Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $140.06 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.