Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 114 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $28,342,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total transaction of $666,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total value of $666,684.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,031 shares of company stock worth $3,575,663 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $143.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $143.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

