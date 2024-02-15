Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 117 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,049,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Zoetis by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.3 %

ZTS stock opened at $184.08 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,709 shares of company stock worth $3,211,185. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

