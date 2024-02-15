Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 153 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Eaton were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,595,000 after acquiring an additional 495,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,299,000 after purchasing an additional 179,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $275.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $278.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.21 and a 200 day moving average of $227.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.