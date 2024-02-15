Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 160 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Celanese were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Celanese by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Celanese by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Celanese by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Celanese by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $148.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

