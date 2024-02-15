Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 172 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 257,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,293.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 76,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.59 and its 200-day moving average is $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.96.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

