Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 175 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Robert Half were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.38. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.39.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

