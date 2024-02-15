Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 56 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Humana were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $421,332,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $151,766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Humana by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.72.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $362.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.69 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $427.26 and its 200 day moving average is $469.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

