Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Destination XL Group stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Destination XL Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,060.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Destination XL Group by 35.9% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,241,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after buying an additional 1,384,516 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,307,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 821,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,057,000 after buying an additional 531,228 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,345,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

