Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,825,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753,828 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.71% of WestRock worth $65,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Stock Performance

WestRock stock opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -18.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

