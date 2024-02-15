Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 276,686 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.32% of Keysight Technologies worth $75,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $154.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.85 and its 200 day moving average is $141.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

