Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,023 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 188,230 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $86,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,663. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.17.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

