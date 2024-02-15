Deutsche Bank AG Has $68.49 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,611 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.35% of Dover worth $68,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dover by 193.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dover by 128.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

Dover Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $160.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $162.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

