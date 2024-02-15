Deutsche Bank AG Has $70.10 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,293,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386,529 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $70,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $151,220,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $61,172,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 112.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,187,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF opened at $39.33 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,460 shares of company stock worth $477,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

