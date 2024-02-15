Deutsche Bank AG Has $75.86 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,453 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.40% of Howmet Aerospace worth $75,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

