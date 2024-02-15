Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 657,170 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,951,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,170 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.62% of Conagra Brands worth $80,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 363.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,801,000 after acquiring an additional 483,760 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 118,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

