Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54,354 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $73,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $140.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

