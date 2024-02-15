Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £145.20 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Lavanya Chandrashekar purchased 5 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($36.68) per share, with a total value of £145.20 ($183.38).
Lavanya Chandrashekar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Lavanya Chandrashekar acquired 5 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,789 ($35.22) per share, with a total value of £139.45 ($176.12).
- On Monday, December 11th, Lavanya Chandrashekar acquired 6 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,817 ($35.58) per share, with a total value of £169.02 ($213.46).
Diageo Stock Up 0.3 %
DGE opened at GBX 2,868.50 ($36.23) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,827.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,010.20. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 2,676 ($33.80) and a one year high of GBX 3,779.50 ($47.73). The company has a market capitalization of £63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,770.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Diageo Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,500 ($44.20) to GBX 3,200 ($40.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,700 ($34.10) to GBX 2,500 ($31.57) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,730 ($47.11) to GBX 3,550 ($44.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.47) to GBX 3,050 ($38.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,308.33 ($41.78).
Read Our Latest Research Report on DGE
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.