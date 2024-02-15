Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.86 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Monday, February 12th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.09. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.99 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FANG. Mizuho lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $169.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.34 and a 200 day moving average of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,693 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

