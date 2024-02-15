Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

DBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

NYSE DBD opened at $33.51 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

