Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 934 ($11.80) and last traded at GBX 915.50 ($11.56). Approximately 314,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 468,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 907.50 ($11.46).

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,063.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 440.88. The firm has a market cap of £429.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is 1,732.67%.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

