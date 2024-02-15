Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Insider Robert Freeman Acquires 9,060 Shares

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW – Get Free Report) insider Robert Freeman bought 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.98 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,998.80 ($17,646.27).

Djerriwarrh Investments Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Djerriwarrh Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Djerriwarrh Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Djerriwarrh Investments

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

