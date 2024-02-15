DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 47,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DLH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

DLH Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in DLH by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 803,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 102,275 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in DLH during the 3rd quarter worth $1,180,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DLH by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.94 and a beta of 1.28. DLH has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. DLH had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $101.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

See Also

