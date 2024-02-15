DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 47,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DLH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.
NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.94 and a beta of 1.28. DLH has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. DLH had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $101.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).
