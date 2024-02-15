Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $50.33 Average PT from Analysts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.64.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of D opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,176,000 after acquiring an additional 199,629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $2,863,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 25.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

