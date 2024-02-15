Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Trading Down 2.8%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. 267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

