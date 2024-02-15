Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.42

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.42 and traded as high as $14.77. Donegal Group shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 55,210 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGICA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Donegal Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of -0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.35%.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 925,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

